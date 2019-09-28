News
OKC Doctor Explains The Importance Of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men, and while it typically grows slowly, it can be deadly.
Physicians at Stephenson Cancer Center at OU Medicine say that men should begin annual prostate cancer screening at age 50 and should begin earlier if family history suggests greater risk.
A free prostate screening event is being held from 9am to noon at the Perry A. Klaassen Family Medical Center on Saturday.