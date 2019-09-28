Scissortail Park Opens In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City, OK - Scissortail Park is now officially open and while things are calm compared to Friday night's festivities there is still some fun events on the horizon.
Thousands of people spilled into the park to enjoy Friday's concert but more importantly to witness a new Oklahoma City. After a decade in the making years of dreaming, months of planning and building Scissortail park became a reality.
"It's also a symbol I think of our vision and if we're persistent with our mission this is the power of MAPS. This is the story of MAPS the last 25 years," said Mayor David Holt.
Scissortail Park, now touted as the crown jewel of OKC and the Kings of Leon, a band with ties to Oklahoma headlined the park's very first concert. And while some came to enjoy the music others came to enjoy the atmosphere. A place where families and friends can come to enjoy live music, food, and picnics in the park with a killer view and amenities.
The party continues this weekend on the Love's Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn. The free Premier Starry Night Concert is from 6 p.m. to 11 Saturday night. The celebration will wrap up with a free Oklahoma City Philharmonic concert Sunday night starting at six.
The opening of Scissortail Park drew an estimated 15-25,000 curious Oklahomans. That number pales in comparison to the expected 500,000 to 1 million visitors expected annually.