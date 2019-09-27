Brooks Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament In Stillwater Keeps Growing
STILLWATER - The 3rd annual Brooks Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament was the biggest one yet. The tournament honoring the former Cowboy basketball player teed off at Stillwater Country Club on Friday morning. Proceeds from the tourney go to an endowed scholarship at OSU in Thompson's name.
"This was his love, his love's been basketball since he was five, actually," Sue Thompson, Brooks' mother said. "And the fact that everyone is remembering him still three years later, means a lot."
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was also in attendance. Stitt was a student at OSU when Thompson was playing for the Cowboys.
"He was an icon here, first round draft pick. Just tragic that his life was cut short," Stitt said. "So, as governor, it's just fun for me to come back and support him and his honor and help them raise money for the scholarship here at Oklahoma State."
Thompson passed away in 2016. After OSU, he was a 1st round draft pick of the Orlando Magic and played for five years before transitioning into coaching. Thompson was the head coach at UTSA from 2006-2016.