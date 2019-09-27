"He has now graduated and continuing to do work," Broadus wrote. "He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me."

Broadus wrote that he and his partner Soraya were "given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us."

Snoop posted a message on Instagram on Friday that said "if you are facing something you don't understand, choose to trust God."

Broadus welcomed son Zion in 2015 and daughter Elleven in 2018. He also posted on Wednesday a photo of Zion and Elleven together.