Gina Richardson told CBS News that Zeus was born at their home on New Year's Day and was a huge part of her family. She was touched by his sacrifice.

"I'm thankful he gave his life for our kids," she said. "He will be remembered by the many hearts he has touched across the world now."

Zeus the pit bull saved his family from this coral snake. GINA RICHARDSON

She also talked about how Zeus is changing the stigma around pit bulls, saying he has become an "ambassador" for the Staffordshire bull terrier breeds.

"If you find (a pitbull) that's aggressive, most likely, it's because they weren't treated right," Richardson told WOFL. "If you treat them right, they would give their life for you and I owe my son's life to him."

Coral snakes are small, vibrantly colored, highly venomous snakes. They have the second-strongest venom of any snakes, according to Live Science, but are considered to be less dangerous than rattlesnakes.