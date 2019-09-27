News
OCSO Investigating After Inmate Commits Apparent Suicide In Cell
Friday, September 27th 2019, 3:48 PM CDT
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway after an inmate committed apparent suicide in his cell.
According to the report, staff found 33-year-old Ryan Melton hanged in his cell and unresponsive around 10:43 a.m. Friday, September 27. Melton was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, Melton was in his cell alone.
The sheriff's office said Melton was booked into the jail on June 6, 2019 on a warrant for second degree burglary.