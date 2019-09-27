News
9 Things To Know Before You Head To Scissortail Park
Friday, September 27th 2019, 10:31 AM CDT
Updated:
Tens of thousands of people are expected to head to Scissortail Park for its grand opening Friday and a grand-opening concert from Kings of Leon.
News 9 talked to Scissortail Park staff ahead of the big night to get some advice for people heading downtown.
- Parking: Staff recommend parking in one of Embark's four downtown garages and hopping on the streetcar. If drivers take their ticket, up to four people can ride the streetcar for free.
- Streetcar: The park has its own stop on both the Downtown and Bricktown loops. It's located on the newly opened Oklahoma City Blvd.
- Food: Visitors can stop at the canal or newly opened Social Capital for food before going in the park. Once inside, there will be more than a dozen food trucks and bar options on opening night.
- Security: There will be metal detectors at the entrances of the park on opening night. There's a specific list of items people can and can't bring. Visitors can't bring large bags, professional cameras or coolers.
- Entrances: Park staff said there would be multiple entrances along Oklahoma City Blvd. for the opening night concert.
- Lining Up Early: There are Porta Potties close to the park, but staff warn early guests that they won't have access to food, restrooms or water until they are inside the park. Gates open at 5 p.m.
- Pet Owners: Pets are not welcome during Friday's grand opening. When it opens Saturday, the park will allow pets on leashes and even have a leash-free dog park.
- Once Inside: Only the Love's Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn will be open on Friday. The rest of the park will be fenced off but will open up on Saturday. There will be information tents inside the park and hundreds of volunteers around to help throughout the weekend.
- Grand-Opening Concert: Kings of Leon are headlining the concert, but some local favorites are opening the show. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m.
