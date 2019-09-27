News
Security Procedures Ahead Of Scissortail Park Grand Opening
OKLAHOMA CITY - As thousands file in to Scissortail park Friday afternoon for the Grand opening, there is a lot of information about what guests can't bring in, so they don't get turned around at the gate.
According to Stacey Aldrich, the Director of Communications for Scissortail Park, there is a long list of items that you wont be able to to bring Friday night. Those includes things you might of thought are allowed like lawn chairs, and backpacks. Large purses wont even be allowed and smaller bags will be subject to search. There we also be different checkpoints people will have to go through.
"There will be medal detectors and checkpoints as you come into the facility for the first night," Aldrich said.
Along with a number of uniformed officers, the Oklahoma City Police Department said there will be a large amount of non-uniformed officers around for the opening and the evening concert.
"We are going to have increased security at the park all weekend, and that's due to the large number of crowds coming in," said Megan Morgan of the OCPD. "Just because you may not see an officer, please understand that we will have officers there that you may not recognize being in uniform."