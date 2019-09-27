News
UPDATE: Inside Lane Of Westbound Turner Turnpike Now Open After Crash
Friday, September 27th 2019, 8:36 AM CDT
Updated:
WELLSTON, Oklahoma - An overturned tractor-trailer caught fire Friday morning, snarling traffic along westbound Turner Turnpike.
The crashed happened at mile-marker 159, near Wellston, at about 7:45 a.m. News On 6 Storm Tracker J.D. McManus was at the scene and confirmed with authorities that there were no fatalities from the fire.
Traffic was diverted at the Chandler exit, and tolls along the turnpike were suspended, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
By 10:05 a.m., the inside lane of the turnpike had been opened, according to troopers.
This is a developing story.