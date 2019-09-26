Your 2 Cents: Pelosi Launches Impeachment Inquiry Against President Trump
Two months after a special investigator found no evidence of collusion between President Trump's campaign and Russia, the House Democrats have filed an impeachment inquiry over a phone call to Ukraine's president.
Here's what you had to say:
James from Oklahoma City first, "Very disappointing Kelly, listening to you passionately define an administration and president who has vividly illustrated all of the definitional markings of fascism."
Rusty says, "This is just a trick that the Democrats are so good at to take the pressure off of Biden and his corrupt son."
Warren writes, "Since the whistleblower has zero firsthand knowledge of anything, why is this being taken seriously?"
From Susan, "We can always count on you not only for your 2 cents, but for common sense. Thank you for talking about the hard stuff publicly."
Stan in Piedmont says, "There is nothing in that transcript that would even begin to spell corruption."
Rick says, "This may be the justification the Republicans have wished for in order to finally get rid of the crook-in-chief."
From Pam, "Enough already! If you have evidence, reveal it. If not, quit wasting time and our money!"
Finally, Cody says, "I’m trying to find the part of the Constitution where, "because I hate him", is grounds for impeachment."
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.