Man In ICE Custody After Arrest For Assaulting Bounty Hunter; He Thought He Was Defending Woman
OKLAHOMA CITY - New body camera footage appears to show the moment a man went from being a good Samaritan to facing deportation.
Jorge Vielmas, 33, is now in ICE custody, after he allegedly assaulted a bail bondsman.
On Monday, police reports state Vielmas witnessed a fight in his backyard and tried to stop it. However, he was the one who ended up in jail.
Documents state the bail bondsman had chased Cathy King into Vielmas’s backyard. King reportedly had outstanding warrants and was fighting off the bounty hunter.
Vielmas allegedly heard the two scuffling and he rushed outside and tried to pull the bondsman off King, thinking she was being attacked.
When that didn’t work, he hit the bounty hunter with a pipe multiple times.
The bounty hunter was bleeding from the blows.
The bondsman tried to tell Vielmas he felt threatened.
In the 911 call, Vielmas needed a translator.
The bondsman was dressed in plain clothes but was wearing a badge around his neck.
Vielmas's wife said it was dark, and in the body camera footage, the badge could only be seen when officers used their flashlights.
Here is an excerpt from the body camera footage:
Bondsman: “That guy was hitting me with a baseball bat.”
King: “He didn’t know who you were.”
Officers then asked if the suspect was still on the property and wearing a baseball cap.
Officer: “Was it a skinny Mexican guy?”
Bondsman: “Yeah…”
Vielmas was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and he has since be transferred, because of his immigration status.
ICE released a statement saying:
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to focus its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy. However, ICE does not exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.”
The agency confirms that whether or not someone committed a crime, they could still be deported if they are in the country illegally.
Still, they report each case is dealt with on an individual base and dependent on the circumstances involved.
News 9 went by the Vielmas’s home Thursday, and those present said they were aware Vielmas had been transferred. They fear what will come next.
“I don't have money to hire an attorney, and I don't know how I can help him,” said Vielmas’s wife.
Police said the bondsman had injuries but is doing alright. News 9 reached out to him for a comment but have not heard back.