Woman Charged In Connection With Bethany Stabbing Death
A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a Bethany man, according to court documents.
Cara Jean Lane, 29, was arrested a short time after the stabbing death of 56-year-old Jackey Ivey in the 1900 block of N Rockwell Avenue.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called about 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 29 to an apartment complex after a man said he saw another man bang on his window and said someone threw a knife at his neck.
An officer found the victim, Ivey, lying in a pool of blood coming from his neck with a large kitchen knife near him. Ivey was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The officer followed the blood trial to an apartment and saw blood leading from the front door to the couch in the living room.
Officers spoke with the 911 caller and found a woman on the couch, fully clothed, who appeared to be sleeping, according to the court document. The woman spoke with officers and told them she lived in the apartment where officers said the blood trail originated.
The woman, who was identified as Lane, said she did not have kitchen knives because her ex-boyfriend took them from her. A neighbor told police Lane's ex-boyfriend hid the knives because he was afraid of Lane's behavior.
During the investigation, a neighbor told police they saw Lane with a knife in her purse and she said she needed it "for protection from the voices," according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree murder.