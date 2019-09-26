Mayor Holt Says City Is Prepared For Grand Opening Of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY - We are less than 24 hours away from the grand opening of Scissortail Park. Set up has been underway at the park to prepare for the thousands that are expected to attend the free concert Friday night.
“I am overwhelmed, awestruck, excited and anxious,” said David Holt, the Mayor of Oklahoma City.
After months and years of hard work, Mayor Holt said he is ready for people to be able to experience a historic moment in Oklahoma City history.
“As we stand here on Thursday,” said Holt. “This is the last day in our city’s history that this park won’t be a part of our everyday lives.”
They are expecting nearly 30,000 people to show up to see the Kings of Leon play, so they have made sure that the park will be as safe as possible.
“We will have an unprecedented amount of law enforcement,” said Mayor Holt.
“We know that big public gatherings are a big opportunity for good and bad things to happen, but we think we are ready for that,” said Mayor Holt.
There will be five entrances and exits into the park for safety reasons. You are allowed to conceal carry, but there are some things that you aren’t allowed to bring in on Friday.
- Backpacks. No rucksacks. No large purses. Any small bags are subject to search.
- Drones, remote-controlled aircrafts, cars or toys
- Lawn chairs
- Selfie sticks
- Paper lanterns
- Fireworks, explosives
- Professional cameras, SLRs, video cameras, iPads or GoPros
- Tripods
- Chains or chain wallets
- Umbrellas
- Objects that can be used as projectiles such as glow sticks, balls, Frisbees, fireworks and
- Aerosol cans
- Sporting equipment including frisbees, balls, bats, hockey sticks
- Tents
- Musical instruments
- Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, roller skates
- Outside beverages other than a sealed water bottle or empty reusable, non-glass bottle.
- Illegal or unauthorized weapons.
On top of that, Mayor Holt wanted to get the word out that everyone should respect the park.
“This is your park,” said Mayor Holt.
Only a part of the park will be open on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rest of the park will open up.