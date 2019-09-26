Since we were founded in 2012, we have continually strengthened and invested in the safety of our community. Just this year, we rolled out 14 additional safety features, including continuous criminal monitoring, enhanced identity verification, emergency assistance so riders and drivers can contact 911 from within the Lyft app, initiatives to better predict if someone needs help in a ride, and more. We also announced a partnership with RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, to roll out require sexual violence prevention education. This important work never stops, and we are continually developing new tools and processes to strengthen our platform."