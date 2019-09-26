"It's pretty clear that when there is an individual with a disability, a qualified individual, schools have to make modifications to policies to enable people with disabilities to have the same access," said Nate Crippes, who represents the Watkins.



The Office of the Utah Attorney General, which is representing the Jordan School District, says it "is unable to comment directly on the allegations" but says "approximately 130 students with Type 1 diabetes receive direct nursing services." They also say the "issues raised in this case highlight" the difficulty in balancing "the specific requests of individual students … with the need to provide a safe learning environment for all students."