Woman In Critical Condition After Crashing On I-40 Near Penn
Thursday, September 26th 2019, 3:59 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition Thursday morning after a crash in southeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.
Troopers said the accident took place on Interstate 40 near the off ramp to Pennsylvania Avenue, when a woman driving crashed in between the barrier of the highway.
A crane was used to lift the vehicle out of the ditch and the woman was extracted, according to authorities.
Witnesses said the woman was driving at a very high rate of speed.
The off ramp was closed for a little over an hour, official said.
This is a developing story.