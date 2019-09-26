OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman was taken to the hospital  and is in critical condition Thursday morning after a crash in southeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. 

Troopers said the accident took place on Interstate 40 near the off ramp to Pennsylvania Avenue, when a woman driving crashed in between the barrier of the highway. 

A crane was used to lift the vehicle out of the ditch and the woman was extracted, according to authorities. 

Witnesses said the woman was driving at a very high rate of speed. 

The off ramp was closed for a little over an hour, official said. 

This is a developing story. 