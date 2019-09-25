5-Year-Old Allegedly Forgotten, Locked Inside Anadarko Day Care
ANADARKO, Oklahoma - A Caddo County family has come forward with complaints about the Wichita School Readiness Program.
Rhonda Bryant said on Monday, her son was not feeling well and was running late to pick up his 5-year-old daughter from the day care. When her son arrived to WSRP, relatives said the doors to the day care were locked and the lights were turned off.
“Everybody had gone home,” said Bryant, the child’s grandmother. “That was the scariest part, not knowing what happened.”
When family got ahold of workers, they said that the child had been picked up. They found themselves crawling with anxiety.
“Picked up by who? Because we are all right here, and no one else is allowed to pick her up from day care. So, who picked her up? They said, well we are trying to figure that out,” said Bryant.
Family said workers eventually came back to the day care, and 42 minutes later they found the 5-year-old asleep on the floor.
“They could pay a little more attention to what children are left at the end of the day, and make sure every child is where they are supposed to be at the end of the day,” said Bryant.
Family said they are owed an apology.
DHS provided this statement to News 9:
"The childcare provider self-reported the incident to DHS on Sept. 23, 2019. DHS Child Care Licensing is investigating the incident as a complaint."
A check of records shows, the state did a partial inspection Tuesday, September 24 and no non-compliances were observed.
The day care also appeared to be in compliance following a full inspection on September 20, which would have been three days before the alleged incident.
Family said they don't think the reports tell the whole story, and that appropriate actions were not taken.
“One teacher was suspended, but there were two teachers there at the end of the day...One teacher suspended, apparently the other teacher still working,” said Bryant.
News 9 reached out the day care, and they had no comment.