OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers are investigating following a deadly home invasion on the northeast side Wednesday night. 

According to the OCPD, two suspects armed with shotguns entered a home in the 2100 block of N. Fonshill Avenue. Police said a man inside the home was shot and killed, and another victim was pistol-whipped. 

Police said the two suspects fled the scene on foot. 

