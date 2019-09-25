1 Killed, 1 Pistol-Whipped In NE OKC Home Invasion; Suspects At Large
OKLAHOMA CITY - One person is dead and another injured during a home invasion in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.
Police were called shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of N Fonshill Avenue in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Michael Irvin, 42, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim, Charles Mitchell Jr., 40, was pistol-whipped and suffered minor injuries, police said.
Police were told two suspects armed with shotguns entered a home.
The home invaders were described as two black men wearing hooded masks and dark clothing.
Police said the two suspects ran away from the scene.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.
