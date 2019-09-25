OKC Man Arrested For Assaulting Bounty Hunter Thought He Was Defending Woman From Attack
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man was arrested Monday, after hitting a bounty hunter over the head with a metal pipe.
The man’s family told News 9 Jorge Vielmas, 33, thought he was defending a woman from an attack.
Vielmas’s wife said her husband does not speak English well and was unable to tell his side of the story to responding officers.
“I don’t think they understand what was happen,” said Vielmas’s wife. “He just heard a woman running in the backyard and asking for help.”
The woman who ran in their backyard was 32-year-old Cathy King. She was running from a bounty hunter who was picking her on outstanding warrants.
Veilmas's wife said it was dark and her husband thought King was being assaulted by the man.
“He just take a piece of metal and hit the man, and that’s when the man take the gun out,” said Veilmas’s wife. “He was scared.”
According to the report, the bounty hunter feared for his life and told Veilmas, "Sir, I feel threatened, get back or I will shoot you."
Officers noted the bounty hunter was hit with the pipe multiple times, causing his ear to bleed.
“Fortunately, the bail bondsman is going to be OK,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Although, he did sustain some injuries.”
Veilmas's wife said he ran to the front yard to call 911 and waited for officers.
Caller: "One gun."
Dispatcher: "What?"
Caller: "Police, one gun."
Dispatcher: "What one gun?"
Caller: "Yeah."
Dispatcher: "No, yeah isn't an answer. What's going on? Do you speak Spanish?"
Caller: "Yeah."
When officers arrived, they arrested King and Veilmas.
“I feel bad and feel like I got my hands tied because I couldn’t do anything,” said Veilmas’s wife. “I don’t have money to hire an attorney, and I don’t know how I can help him.”
For now, all she can do is talk to her husband by phone while he sits in jail for a crime he does not understand.
“He just tried to help the woman,” said Veilmas’s wife.
Police found money, meth and a pipe at the scene. The bounty hunter told officers that the drugs and money fell out of King’s pocket during the scuffle.