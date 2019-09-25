Woman Reports Goat Missing After Seeing Social Media Reports Of Man With Missing Goat
A woman is hoping to reunite with her missing goat after a man reportedly found the goat, according to social media posts.
Jennifer Baca reported her goat missing Tuesday after she saw pictures of a man with her missing goat around the Oklahoma City metro area, according to an Oklahoma City police incident report.
While Baca was working on Sept. 15, her goat ran away from the group and reportedly ran to a Dollar General near SE 149th and Anderson. When Baca went to the Dollar General, she was told that a man said the goat was his and took it, she said in a Facebook post.
In the incident report, Baca said she heard the man was seen driving a white flatbed truck and a gold van in the Norman area.
In her social media post, Baca said she had received sighting reports of the man with the goat near Norman Regional Hospital walking the goat, taking the goat to bars in Harrah, selling beef jerky/deer meat with the goat, and picking up a person with the goat at Norman Regional Hospital.
The goat's name is Sheba, is a female and has black and white markings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.