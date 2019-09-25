OKC Firefighter Accused Of Domestic Assault, Running Naked On Edmond Street
An Oklahoma City firefighter was arrested Saturday morning after police received reports of a naked man running down a street, Edmond police said.
Edmond police were called about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a naked man running down the 700 block of Sunnybrook Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a man completely naked running down the street in full view of several people including children at a park and others in the neighborhood, according to the incident report.
An Edmond police officer deployed a Taser at the man after he refused to stop running. Officers said the man continued to yell and tried to get up while he was being handcuffed, according to the incident report.
Police went to a home nearby and spoke with the man's girlfriend. She said he came over to her house after working a 24-hour shift as a firefighter in Oklahoma City. After taking a shower, he tried multiple times to run to another home completely naked. After several attempts, she said she convinced him to ride with her in a car to the home.
While she was trying to drive him to another home, she said the man became angry and repeatedly hit her in the face, according to the incident report.
The woman told police she stopped the vehicle and tried to get away from the man. She said the man got out of the vehicle, followed her and pulled her hair. When she got away from the man, she called 911. She told officers she waited until he was arrested before she returned to her home.
Officers said they saw several bumps and bruises on the woman's forehead, her right eye had red pigmentation and bruising, and her nose was swollen and bruised. The woman was taken to a hospital by paramedics where she was treated and released. She was told by hospital staff she suffered a broken nose, bruising and a hematoma in her right eye.
Clayton Evans, 36, was arrested on complaints of domestic abuse assault, obstruction of a police officer and indecent exposure. He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
Evans is a lieutenant of the Oklahoma City Fire Department and has been with the department for 11 years. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department released a statement a short time after the incident report was released to the local media. It read in part:
"An internal investigation is in progress, and Evans has been placed on paid administrative leave. Evans has no reportable disciplinary history with the fire department. He had just completed a 24-hour shift before these events unfolded. Personnel who were stationed with Evans stated that he appeared to be fine while at work; nothing unusual was noted about his demeanor, speech or actions.
"The Oklahoma City Fire Department takes these matters extremely seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation."