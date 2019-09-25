News
Lexington Middle School Student Dies After Football Injury
Wednesday, September 25th 2019, 8:19 AM CDT
LEXINGTON, Oklahoma - Lexington Public Schools is providing counselors for students Wednesday after a fellow student died from a football injury Tuesday night.
According to social media posts from school administrators, and the community, the Lexington Middle Schooler, Riley Boatwright, was carried off the field Tuesday night during a football game against Stratford.
Multiple Facebook posts News 9 received Tuesday night said the 8th grader was seriously hurt after a play during a football game. Paramedics tried to do CPR on the field, but Boatwright did not survive.
Support for the Lexington community, and Boatwright's family and fellow students spread across social media Wednesday morning, with posts from groups like the Lexington fire department. Firefighters changed the profile picture on their page to a Bulldog Strong ribbon to show their support.
Lexington Public schools also made an official statement on the incident that said "Our school and community hearts are heavy after the loss of a bulldog student and incredible young man tonight. Lexington Public Schools will provide counselors and safe spaces for students and staff in the days to come as need to share memories and feelings."
Boatwright is the second student in the metro to die to football related injuries in the past two weeks. In Yukon a Southwest Covenant player collapsed on the football field on September 13th. He died at the hospital.