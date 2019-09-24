Court Documents Reveal Children Present As Mother Was Brutally Attacked, Murdered In Enid Home Invasion
ENID, Oklahoma - After weeks with little to no answers, newly filed court documents in Garfield County reveal the motive for an Enid mother’s death.
On September 11, Diana Baez was found dead inside her home off West Vine following an alleged home invasion.
Investigators report that when they arrived on scene, Baez was surrounded by a pool of blood and a golf club. Three stab wounds were also found to her neck area.
Baez later passed away at OU Medical Center.
However, police are now releasing information about the crime, including who was in the room with her during the brutal attack.
An affidavit states there were two suspects who came into the house. Allegedly, one suspect held Baez's 5-year-old daughter as the child was screaming, "covering her mouth up while the other continued to hit Diana."
Baez also had two other children that were home during the time of the attack, according to police.
Investigators have since arrested eight people in connection with the Baez murder.
Corey Sanchez and Michael Huerta have been charged with her physical murder.
Meanwhile, Leoncio “Leo” Hernandez, Luis “Chapo” Macias, and Eva Meraz-Corral were all charged with Accessory to Murder.
Lindsey Marie Nash was booked into jail on a complaint of Child Abuse and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
Blaine Allen Coleman was arrested for Child Abuse.
Finally, an unnamed juvenile, age 15, was taken in for Obstructing an Officer.
Police write in documents that the murder stemmed from the conspiracy of Eva Meraz, who "confessed to Diana's attack.” Court documents allude to the motive that Meraz was jealous that Baez was dating her ex-boyfriend.
Meraz reportedly told police she "contacted a subject in Mexico" and others locally, saying she "didn't want Diana to be pretty anymore."
Police report collecting witness statements, surveillance video and tips from the community that confirm the above information.
A family friend organized a GoFundMe account following the tragedy, writing..."Diana Baez was a loving mother, kind friend, and responsible hardworking person. She was a beautiful soul in this world that didn't deserve any of this. No one does!"