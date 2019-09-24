Officers arrived at the Bergold home last week to find a note taped to a door that said, “Ruby has gone out of town to visit some friends of ours. Paula.” While standing outside, an officer noticed the smell of decay and saw packets of mothballs at the doors.

Inside, officers found a chair covered in Borax and boxes of ammonia and bleach, but no sign of Ruby.

Paula Bergold eventually acknowledged her mother was dead and that her body was in the home. Bergold told police she found her mother dead in a chair and couldn’t bring herself to call authorities, the complaint said. After the body began to smell, she put it in the container.

She allegedly told police she’d been living off her mother’s Social Security income and investments, and said her concern about money played into her decision not to report her mother’s death.

Court records don’t list an attorney to comment on Bergold’s behalf. She appeared in court Monday via a video feed from jail.

She’s charged with hiding a corpse, failing to report a death, and obstruction.