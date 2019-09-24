OCPD Investigate After Family Feud Turns Deadly
OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are investigating after two people were arrested in connection to a deadly assault over the weekend in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to report, officers responded to three different calls in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon early Sunday.
At approximately 2:52 a.m. officers arrived to the first call near Northwest 30th Street and North May Avenue. Upon arrival, they located a stabbing victim identified as 23-year-old Rutelo Mota. Rutelo was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
Officers responded to the second call near Northwest 82nd Street and North Harvey Place at approximately 3:36 a.m. Responding officers found a stabbed victim, identified as 21-year-old Francisco Mota at the scene. Francisco was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
At 5:08 a.m., officers responded to a hospital in northwest Oklahoma City in reference to a third stabbing victim that was transported by a private vehicle and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The third victim was identified as a 29-year-old Hispanic male.
According to authorities, 23-year-old Filberto Arenas, Francisico, and Rutelo went to the home near NW 82nd St. and N Harvey Pl. to engage in a confrontation with several family members. Investigators said a knife was produced and multiple altercations broke out where three people were stabbed.
Police believe the 29-year-old was being attacked by Rutelo and stabbed him in self-defense.
Rutelo was transported t the home near NW 30 and May where police later located his deceased body, according to report.
Police said Francisco Mota is in the hospital and has been charged for second degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Filberto Arenas was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for second degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.