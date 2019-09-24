News
Teacher Speaks About OKCPS' Consolidation Plan's Impact
OKLAHOMA CITY - It has been a little more than one month into Oklahoma City Public Schools consolidation plan. Buses are re-routed this year and thousands of students and teachers moved to new schools, including the district's teacher of the year, Doctor Christina Kirk.
The former teacher of the year moved to Star Spencer High School as part of the Oklahoma City Public Schools consolidation plan. This was after she spent years at Rogers Middle School.
"Just like anything this difference is what you make it. So I've tried my best to make this different a positive different," said Kirk.
Kirk emphasized one of the sparks of positivity is the students that now fill her classroom. She said they are going through the same consolidation plan she is, and they have given her motivation.
"Adults we kind of get in our minds and think this is the way it's been and we want things to continue to be that way. But kids, they roll with it a lot of the times," she said.
Kirk said she needs to learn as much from her students as they learn from her through these adjustments. She hopes its that teamwork that gets them through these major changes, from now, to until the final bell rings.
"When you actually come together and work together, you can accomplish anything. So that is probably my number on take from this first months of being in school," emphasized Kirk.