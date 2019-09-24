OKLAHOMA CITY - The westbound Interstate 44 ramp at 39th Expressway is closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck. 

Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said drivers should expect delays into the morning rush-hour while crews work to clear the crash. 

 

Officials said traffic must exit at the westbound 39th Expressway on-ramp to westbound I-44. 

This is a developing story. 