WB I-44 Ramo Closed At 39th Expressway Due To Overturned Semi
Tuesday, September 24th 2019, 5:18 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The westbound Interstate 44 ramp at 39th Expressway is closed Tuesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials said drivers should expect delays into the morning rush-hour while crews work to clear the crash.
Officials said traffic must exit at the westbound 39th Expressway on-ramp to westbound I-44.
This is a developing story.