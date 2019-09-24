Applications Open For Northeast Legacy Committee
OKLAHOMA CITY - Applications are open for three committees with Oklahoma City Public Schools that will make decisions about the legacy of Northeast Academy and Northeast High School.
This is the newest development in the controversy over the schools' new name, Classen SAS at Northeast.
The district will explain the committees at 10 a.m. at the OKC schools' operation center.
The board is asking the public to apply, alongside alumni, faculty and staff.
The first committee will choose a new name for the portion of Northeast 32nd Street that runs through campus. They will also rename the media center.
The second groups will design and collect items for a new Alumni Room and the the third committee will pick a design for the new Viking Pride Plaza.
The deadline to apply is October 4th.
Click here for more information and a link to apply.