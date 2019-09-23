Station 31
OU Defense Adding Reinforcements Old And New
NORMAN, Oklahoma - There was plenty of news coming out of Norman Monday on the defensive front for the Sooners.
Redshirt senior DE Kenneth Mann will play for the first time this season after missing the first three games with an injury.
Also, Alex Grinch confirmed Monday night that 5-star freshman WR Trejan Bridges has been working with the secondary for the past week, but the jury is still out on a position switch.
Speaking of defense, OU's next opponent, Texas Tech, isn't typically known for excelling in that department. But this is a different Red Raider team that ranks 3rd nationally in passing yards allowed per game.
Kickoff from Norman is 11 a.m. Saturday.