Harrah PD Issues Warning About Increase In Break-Ins; 1 Suspect Arrested
HARRAH, Oklahoma - Police in Harrah have been responding to a growing number of burglaries in the community. In just the past 30 days, approximately 20 cars, homes and businesses have been broken into.
Police said a majority of the cases have been vehicle burglaries, because residents are leaving them unlocked. The Fall Creek and Echo Valley additions seem to be the most targeted.
For thieves, it is all about convenience.
“We have two or three major neighborhoods, and that’s where most of them are happening because they can just go house after house,” said Lt. James Waller of Harrah Police.
Awareness is key for prevention.
“If people would just lock their houses, lock their cars and set their alarms, a lot of this wouldn’t even happen,” said Waller.
For criminals, it's only a matter of time before being caught.
“With our open carry and conceal carry laws, everyone has a firearm,” said Waller. “You are just taking your life into your own hands just for a few dimes.”
Police were able to arrest a man with property theft warrants in Harrah over the weekend.
Dalton Hanson, 20, was arrested by Oklahoma City police after Harrah police attempted to arrest Hanson at Lazy Daisy Laundry Saturday night.
Hanson ran from police. An Oklahoma City K-9 officer tracked him down near the intersection of Walker and Harrison.
Hanson was booked in the Oklahoma County Jail.