Final Preparations Underway For Kings Of Leon Concert At Scissortail Park Grand Opening
OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are expecting 30,000 people to attend the concert opening of Scissortail Park Friday.
Kings of Leon is set to perform at the Love’s stage to celebrate the park.
While the event is free, it’s not a free-for-all.
The entire park will be fenced off Friday, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police confirm there will be five gates for entry and exit, with security present at each.
Several items are prohibited from the park Friday evening, including lawn chairs, pets, backpacks and outside beverages.
Volunteer Manager for the event, Susanne Dougherty, said she is still in need of volunteers, but prospective helpers should only commit if they know they’ll make it.
“If you are working Friday evening you need to come early to get your credentials. If not, you're going to have to stand in line with everyone else who's here to see the concert,” Dougherty said.
