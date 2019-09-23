Edmond Neighbors To Press City Council About High Water Bills
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Several Edmond neighbors said they will be at Monday’s city council meeting to press council members about their water bills. Many said their bills have doubled, some even soaring to above a thousand dollars.
The council doesn't have anything regarding the water bills on the agenda, but residents said they are planning on being at the meeting to try and get answers about what's going on.
At the Anderson residence in North Edmond, the grass is green, and the flowers are blooming, but over the last two months that comes at a very steep price. Their water bill has more than doubled.
“Last month we noticed it was very high,” said Sharon Anderson. “It was $675 last month and then this month it was $565.”
Anderson said they have lived at their Edmond residence for five years and their bill has never been this high. So, they took their concerns to the city.
“They refused to come out to do anything, and they said they would charge us $80 to come out and calibrate the meter,” said Anderson.
Many of Anderson’s neighbors reported sky high bills as well, as did several other residents across Edmond.
City Spokesperson Casey Moore said they have heard from quite a few people who are concerned. He said the bills started going up in mid-July and the city has investigated every complaint and found the readings to be right in every instance. He also said citywide usage spiked, likely because of the dry hot weather in July and August.
Anderson and other residents said they aren't buying it though, because they have had hot, dry summers before.