Smith also suggested targeting a major news network with a car bomb, though the news network was not identified in the complaint. Smith appeared to be targeting former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke as well, according to prosecutors. O'Rourke is currently running for president in the 2020 presidential election.

"You got anyone down in Texas that would be a good fit for fire, destruction and death?" the undercover FBI agent allegedly asked Smith.

"Outside of Beto? I don't know enough people that would be relevant enough to cause a change if they died," Smith said allegedly.

Beto O'Rourke seen September 12, 2019, in Houston. GETTY

In a statement to CBS News, O'Rourke's National Press Secretary thanked the FBI for its diligence. "We take any threat like this very seriously," Aleigha Cavalier said. "And our team is in direct contact with the FBI regarding this case. This isn't about any one person or one campaign and we won't let this scare us or cause us to back down in fighting for what's right."

Smith was arrested Saturday. In an interview before his arrest, Smith told investigators he knew how to make improvised explosive devices and routinely provided instruction on building them. He stated he did this to cause "chaos."

Smith could face up to to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if he is convicted. The FBI investigated the case, while U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi will prosecute.