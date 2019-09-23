News
Victim Identified In Altus Homicide
The Altus Police Department has identified the victim of a weekend homicide.
According to police, the shooting occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, September 22, at the Apple Creek Apartments located in the 1500 block of South Park Lane.
When officers arrived they found the victim, 32-year-old Justin Mitchell, shot to death outside on the walkway.
Authorities later arrested 26-year-old Shaquille Traylor. He is believed to be responsible for Mitchell's death.
Traylor was booked into the Jackson County Jail on one complaint of first degree murder.
This is an ongoing investigation.