The shooting happened near the intersection of Northwest 23rd Street and North Brookline Avenue at an automotive shop.

Body cam footage released about two months after the shooting shows Smith pointing a gun at the officer. Smith fired at the officer, Mark List, several times, but missed. Officer List fired back and the gunman fells to the ground.

Back in 2018, News 9 spoke to the owner of the auto shop. He said Smith was suicidal and firing his gun.

"He told me, he said the first cop that drives by I'm going to shoot at him so they'll kill me," said David Eden, shop owner.

Eden also said Smith had fallen on tough times and he had been trying to help him out.

"He lost his house to foreclosure and stuff, and he's had a lot of bad stuff going down you know." said Eden. "I was letting him stay in a camper out here."