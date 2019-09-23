News
Police Search For Suspect Who Shot Into SW OKC Home, Sending 1 To Hospital
Monday, September 23rd 2019, 3:50 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect that fired a gun into a southwest Oklahoma City home overnight Monday and sent one man to the hospital.
According to authorities, the suspect allegedly walked up to the victim's home near Southwest 83rd Street and South May Avenue around midnight and started knocking on the door. The suspect started firing shots into the home and hit a man inside, officers said.
The victim was taken to the hospital by his daughter and is expected to be okay, police said.
Officers said they're looking for a black man that is possibly wearing a green hoodie.
This is a developing story.