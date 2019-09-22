Thieves Target Gym, Steal Thousands Of Dollars In Items From Woman's Car In NW OKC
Police are looking for two suspects after they used a stolen credit card that was taken from a car at 10 Gym off of Northwest Expressway.
Monica Massie was one of the victims. She said it all started when she saw a woman walk into the gym while she was working out. The woman failed to check in at the desk and went straight to the women’s locker room.
“I immediately felt weird about it,” said Massie.
Monica decided to cut her workout short to go check on her things in her locker.
“By then it was too late, they had already been in my bag,” said Massie.
When she was going through her things she noticed they had taken her car keys. When she went out to check on her car, it was still there, but almost everything inside was gone.
“My backpack that had all of my work items and personal items in there,” said Massie.
It turned her world upside down in a matter of minutes. She said the thieves made away with some important documents, all her credit cards and her social security card.
But, Monica hasn’t lost hope that the suspects will be caught. Officials said the two suspects used one of Monica’s cards at a store, that is how they were able to get security video of them.
“Someone out there knows them and hopefully they will come clean,” said Massie. “It was a lot of things that were taken from people that work hard.”
If you have any information on who the two suspects are, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 405-235-7300.