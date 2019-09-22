News
OKC Man Behind Bars After Leading Police On Pursuit
Sunday, September 22nd 2019, 8:11 AM CDT
Oklahoma City, OK - One person is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase down I-40.
Authorities say it all started when the suspect fled a traffic stop around 1 am. The suspect then led police on a pursuit down I-40 before hopping on I-44. Police say speeds reached over 100 miles an hour.
Officers were able to stop the driver with stop sticks near Southwest 44th and Blackwelder.