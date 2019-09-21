News
2 Suspects In Custody Following Pursuit, Crash Of U-Haul In NW OKC
Saturday, September 21st 2019, 4:10 PM CDT
The Oklahoma City Police Department said two suspects are in custody following a pursuit that began in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to police, the suspects were reportedly shoplifting from Dicks Sporting Goods located at Reno and MacArthur. Police said the suspects left the store in a U-haul truck and a pursuit was initiated.
The suspects truck had a blowout and hit another car at Northwest 19th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.
Police said the suspects crashed through a fence at Northwest 46th Street where the driver fled on foot.
According to authorities, both suspects are now in custody.