13-Year-Old Struck By OKC Patrol Car Near Wheeler Elementary
Saturday, September 21st 2019, 10:15 AM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - A 13-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital after being struck by an OKC Patrol car on Saturday.
According to police, a school bus stopped in front of Wheeler Elementary at but did not have its bus stop sign activated or lights flashing. A 13-year-old girl got off the bus and ran across the street where she was struck by a passing Oklahoma City Police officer.
OKC Officers say the girl was awake and taken to the hospital but her condition has not been released. Police are not sure why the bus was running on a Saturday and say they still investigating.