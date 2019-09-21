News
Norman Regional Hosting Mental Health Event To Help Those In Need
Oklahoma City, OK - Thousands of Oklahomans are struggling with mental health issues but many don't know how to get help, or even how to talk about it with their doctor.
Norman Regional Health Systems is hoping to change that with a fun event planned for next week. Psychiatrist Dr. Melanie Barrett joined News 9 on Saturday to talk about the "Grow Through What You Go Through" event and mental healthcare in Oklahoma.
For More Information CLICK HERE