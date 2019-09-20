The announced deployment follows an attack last week on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The Trump administration blames Iran, but President Trump said Friday he does not want to order a military strike at this time.

"As the president has made clear, the United States does not seek conflict with Iran, that said we have many other military options available should they be necessary," Esper said Friday.

The U.S. has concluded the attack on the Saudi oil facilities was carried out with weapons that were produced by Iran and that were not launched from Yemen, as originally claimed.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump told reporters going into Iran would be a "very easy decision," but said he was exercising restraint.

"Most people thought I would go in within two seconds but plenty of time," the president said. "In the meantime, they have a lot of problems within Iran. Iran could be a great country, could be a rich country. But they are choosing to go a different way. There'll be a point at which they'll be very sorry for that choice. But I think I'm showing great restraint."