"You keep pushing it off and say you'll do it but u never do. It's always gonna be that way if u don't take action," Carter texted him on the day he died.

Two months after his death, Carter sent a text to a friend saying, "It's my fault. I could have stopped him but I told him to get back in the car."

In a June 2017 interview with "48 Hours," Roy's mother, Lynn Roy, said she doesn't believe Carter "has a conscience."

"I think she needs to be held responsible for her actions 'cause she knew exactly what she was doing and what she said," Roy told "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, text a crisis counselor at 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.