OKLAHOMA CITY - A man on a motorcycle has crashed following a wild police chase across Oklahoma City Friday. 

 According to reports, this started as a routine traffic stop, when the suspect took off. 

The chase spanned across the OKC- metro for over half and hour, with speeds reaching over 100 mph. 

The suspect ran red lights and split traffic as Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew overhead. 

The chase ended when a civilian vehicle blocked the road, and the suspect bailed off the bike and slid into the vehicle. 

The suspect is currently being checked at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates. 