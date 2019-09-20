News
Civilians Help Stop Wild High-Speed Chase After Suspect Crashes In SE OKC
Friday, September 20th 2019, 4:55 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man on a motorcycle has crashed following a wild police chase across Oklahoma City Friday.
According to reports, this started as a routine traffic stop, when the suspect took off.
The chase spanned across the OKC- metro for over half and hour, with speeds reaching over 100 mph.
The suspect ran red lights and split traffic as Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew overhead.
The chase ended when a civilian vehicle blocked the road, and the suspect bailed off the bike and slid into the vehicle.
The suspect is currently being checked at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.