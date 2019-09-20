OKC Resident Finds Repeat Home Intruder Sleeping In Bed, Holds Him On Ground For Police
OKLAHOMA CITY - A resident of a Northwest Oklahoma City home caught a home intruder on Thursday sleeping in his bed.
Police arrested Devron Short, 37, on multiple complaints, including breaking and entering.
A neighbor said the recent incident is not the first time Short has been caught inside the home near Northwest 14th Street and Portland Avenue.
“He tells officers that this is his house,” said Chelsea Swails, neighbor. “He says he live here and this is my house and it’s not.”
Swails said Short lived in the home with his parents but they moved out several months ago, and he keeps coming back. Swails has called police several times after witnessing him break into the home.
“He goes in through the back window, and I guess he’s putting super glue on the locks so the landlords can’t get in,” said Swails.
The property manager did not want to do an on-camera interview but told News 9 by phone that she had Short legally evicted, and even installed burglar bars on the home to keep him out.
However, police said Short managed to remove the bars and bust out a back window to get inside. He also messed up the deadbolt on the front door.
“The victim got home and noticed there was some damage to the front of this door,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He went inside, and that’s when he was in a confrontation with the suspect.”
The resident told officers Short was sleeping in his bed. When the home intruder woke up he allegedly swung at the resident but missed. The tenant managed to hold Short on the ground and called 911.
Caller: “Yeah I just caught this dude in my house. I got this dude on the floor so ya’ll might want to just hurry the (expletive) up.”
Police said Short caused about $1,500 in damages to the property.
“I’m glad they picked him up,” said Swails. “But I bet he will be back.”
The resident said he went to the Oklahoma County Courthouse on Friday to apply for a VPO against Short.