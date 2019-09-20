News
Woman Accused Of Threatening Nowata County Judge Over Child Custody Case
Friday, September 20th 2019, 1:04 PM CDT
Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A woman is in jail, accused of threatening to shoot a Nowata County judge. Rogers County Deputies said Mary Chism called the Rogers County Courthouse and threatened to shoot Judge Gibson Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said Chism is upset with the way Judge Gibson is handling a child custody case involving her granddaughter and wanted to get the custody case moved to Rogers County, where she lives.
Deputies checked the phone records and went to Chism's house.
"She admitted to what she'd done, and the threat she'd made. She was arrested on a misdemeanor threat charge," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.
The arrest report states Chism told deputies she "didn't mean what she said."