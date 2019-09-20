Miranda Lambert Brings Wildcard Tour To Tulsa In February
TULSA, Oklahoma - Singer Miranda Lambert will return to Tulsa to perform Friday, February 7 at the BOK Center. Her Wildcard Tour will feature guests the Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 27.
The tour is named for her seventh studio album which will be released November 1, a news release states. Tulsa is one of 27 concert dates she'll perform in the U.S. and Canada.
Oklahomans are very familiar with Lambert, who called the state her home at one time and continues to support animal rescue groups in the state.
This year, organizers announced Lambert has formed a partnership with the Humane Society of Tulsa at the “Fill the Little Red Wagon” activation, located on-site at HST, 6232 E. 60th Street, and at the entrance of the arena before the show.
You don't have to wait til February to donate - in fact, anyone who donates between now and Friday, January 31 will be entered to win two tickets to the show and a meet and greet with the artist.