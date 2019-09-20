"I think it was a lot worse than kinda the general public had anticipated," one volunteer said.



In Beaumont, Coast Guard helicopters carried patients one by one to safety after they were caught in the rising floodwaters. In Houston, stranded drivers with their children wearing life jackets were pulled to higher ground.



"The fact that there are cars stranded and people are getting high-water rescued, that's never happened in our time we've lived here," one resident said. "Even after Harvey."



Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo joined rescue teams searching for people. He waded through chest-high water urging homeowners to evacuate.



"We may not be able to come back," he warned.