Amended Lawsuit Accuses OU Of Negligence Amid Sexual Assault Scandal
A man accusing former University of Oklahoma Vice President Trip Hall of repeated sexual assault is also suing OU, the OU Board of Regents and the state of Oklahoma according to newly filed court documents.
The accuser, 25-year-old Levi Hilliard filed his altered lawsuit Thursday afternoon, accusing his alma-mater of negligence.
Hilliard originally filed his lawsuit back in May detailing an alleged pattern of escalating sexual assault and battery at the hands of Hall from 2017 through 2018. Thursday, an amended version of the suit was entered with the Cleveland County court.
According to the suit, Hilliard says the Board and OU staff failed to make OU a place free of sexual violence. He says they failed to supervise Tripp Hall despite past allegations made against him.
Hilliard alleges the Board of Regents failed to uphold their job duties by allowing Hall to remain on campus and by not reporting Hilliard's claims nor other allegations made against Hall. Hilliard believes Hall should have been fired at the time he reported the alleged assaults to his supervisor.
According to documents, Hilliard is suing former Hall for at least $75,000 dollars and is now suing OU for the same.